Do you get it yet?? This person is totally incompent to sit in the White House, even on weekdays!

In less than two months, this person has:

Demanded that our allies pay us for the help we have provided to NATO in the past

Offended our long time allies, Mexico, Great Britain and Germany

Seeded Russian collusion all through his cabinet

Repeatedly called into question the veracity of our Free Press guaranteed by our Constitution

Demeaned our judicial system and our justices

Presented a budget that will kill every "great" program in our nation

Embarrassed the nation with idiotic and unsubstantiated public tweets

Insulted the German Prime Minister in a press conference

Discussed a state crisis at a public dinner table with the Japanese minister and unsecured individuals all around him

Ordered a disastrous raid on Yemen, and completely ignored the action, going to dinner and lacking concern for the action or our troops

Has accused our previous President of actions that he never took, never contemplated and wouldn't consider

Has asked for the resignation of (or fired) 40+ Federal Attorneys without replacements in place

Had numerous agents apparently in collusion with Russia during and after his campaign

Presented a budget to strip the poor, the disabled and the elderly from any form of assistance from the government

Has had to fire the NSA idiot he put in charge for meetings with the Russian Ambassador and lying about it

Repealed protections of our environment that endanger our citizens and our country

Engendered fears with our minority citizens with his actions and words, by issuing unconstitutional orders

Terrified our disabled, elderly, poor citizens (who have the sense to see what is ahead) with his words and actions

Represents a political agenda totally in contrast to our Constitution to which he swore his fealty

Registered as a candidate for the Presidential election of 2020 (4 years of campaigning???)

Has written innumerable Executive Actions to repeal protections for our citizens and our country, out of envy and pique for our last, real President

Refuses to divest himself of his business dealings (will he take the "repayment monies" from our NATO allies, as his commission?)

Refuses to reveal his tax reports for review

Is threatening a new war with North Korea as we are already embroiled in two other actions in the Middle East

This man should be required to submit to an immediate, full physical, mental and emotional examination at Walter Reed Hospital, ordered by the Ethics Committee to make his last 10 years of tax returns available for public review, and divest all his business holdings prior to any of his actions being enforced. His not the King of the United States of America. He has no Divine Rights.

As per the Preamble of OUR Constitution: "We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence (sic), promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." The person currently sitting in the seat of the President has overturned our Justice, removed domestic Tranquility, threatened wars with other nations, overthrown the general Welfare and removed the Blessings of Liberty for all but white supremacists. He ha,s in innumerable instances, totally ignored and/or removed the promises of our Constitution.

This man is no President - and any authority in Washington (IE: His Cabinet, House of Representatives, Senate and/or Legal Department) that refuses to impeach, declare incompetent, or remove this man and his Appointees from the ability to destroy our nation and our Constitution will be considered in collusion with and guilty of his attempts to further ignore our Constitution. Remove this so-called President before he commits one more destructive action to our United States of America.